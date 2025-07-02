The Latest: Bryan Kohberger to plead guilty in University of Idaho stabbings

Bryan Kohberger is expected to appear in court Wednesday to plead guilty to murder in the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students in 2022.
He agreed to the plea deal just weeks before his trial was to begin to avoid the death penalty, which prosecutors had said they intended to pursue.
Kohberger, 30, has been charged with killing Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen at a rental home near campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022. The northern Idaho farming community of about 25,000 people was rocked by the killings and hadn't seen a homicide in about five years.
Here's the latest:
Dozens of reporters gather outside the courthouse
Long before the sun rose on Wednesday morning, television reporters from across the country quietly set up cameras outside the courthouse in Boise, Idaho, sipping energy drinks and greeting one another.
Reporters and true crime enthusiasts seeking a place in the courtroom began to trickle in as early as 2 a.m. MT — nine hours before the hearing would actually begin.
The group grew to some 40 people by 8 a.m., when they were let into the building, chattering about the case.