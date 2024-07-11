WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will hold a news conference at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday, the key event in a monumental week for his campaign as he fends off calls for him to step aside as the party's presumptive nominee. His big moment comes on the last day of the NATO summit.

After a dismal debate performance, Biden's candidacy is still under question. The first Senate Democrat, Peter Welch of Vermont, and a ninth House Democrat, Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon, on Wednesday publicly called for Biden to end his campaign.

One of the staunchest supporters in the president's corner has been his wife Jill Biden. As she tries to help her husband salvage his campaign she's also coming under new scrutiny from critics who've cast her as a power-hungry wife pushing her 81-year-old husband to run again.

The Latest:

Michigan representative becomes latest to call on Biden to step aside

Rep. Hillary Scholten has become the latest member of Congress to call on President Biden to step aside. She is the 10th House representative to do so.

Scholten, whose district is in the battleground state of Michigan, told The Detroit News that people can't ''unsee'' Biden's terrible debate performance, and she's hearing from constituents that it's shaken their confidence in the president.

The first-term Democrat praised Biden's legacy but said on X that ''it's time to pass the torch.''

Scholten made history by winning a western district that had been a Republican stronghold for over 30 years. The district's largest city, Grand Rapids, has been trending more Democratic in recent years, and redrawn congressional maps shifted the district from supporting Trump in the 2020 presidential election to favoring Biden.

Sunny economic news is overshadowed by Biden's campaign turmoil

The fallout from President Biden's June 27 debate performance has overshadowed otherwise positive economic news for the incumbent.

Consumer prices fell 0.1% on a monthly basis in June with inflation on an annual basis increasing by 3%, a positive sign for the economy, per the Labor Department on Thursday.

Coupled with a healthy job market, that would usually buoy a campaign.

But the news failed to resonate much as questions persist after Biden's debate troubles about whether he should remain the Democratic nominee.