Harvard University is defying the Trump administration's demands to limit activism on campus and suing to halt a federal freeze on more than $2.2 billion in grants.
Vice President JD Vance continues his Asia tour amid uncertainty over tariffs.
Some 5.3 million student loan borrowers whose loans are in default could soon see their wages garnished by the Education Department.
And Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is getting support in the White House after infighting and backstabbing within the Trump administration following media reports that he shared sensitive military details in another Signal messaging chat, this time with his wife and brother.
Here's the Latest:
As controversies pile up, Trump allies increasingly turn on one another
The infighting and backstabbing that plagued Trump's first term have returned as a threat to his second, with deepening fissures over trade, national security and questions of personal loyalty.
The latest turmoil threatens to engulf the Pentagon, where Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has pushed out top advisers and faces fresh controversy over sharing sensitive information about airstrikes in Yemen outside of classified channels. A former Pentagon spokesperson who was ousted last week wrote in Politico that Trump should fire Hegseth for presiding over a ''full-blown meltdown.''