The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Army has finalized its football schedule and the Black Knights will play 11 games, eight at home. Navy and Air Force remain on the schedule.

Attendance for the first two games in West Point, New York, is expected to be limited to the Corps of Cadets and exclude the general public.

Decisions on fan attendance for the remaining home games at Michie Stadium will be decided later.

The Black Knights will open the season Sept. 5 at home against Middle Tennessee State. The rest of the home slate includes Louisiana-Monroe, BYU, Abilene Christian, The Citadel, Mercer, Air Force and Georgia Southern.

Road games are at UTSA, Tulane and Philadelphia for the 121st Army-Navy matchup.

___

Bundesliga team Schalke has reported a positive case of the coronavirus in an unidentified member of staff at its training camp in Austria.

"The affected person is currently self-isolating after the test result. Contact tracing is already underway," the club says on its website.

Schalke was due to play Würzburger Kickers in a friendly game later Monday but that has been called off as the club conducts further tests.

Team doctor Patrick Ingelfinger is liaising with local authorities on what the club should do next.

"We will do everything we are told to do by the authorities. The health and safety of everyone involved is the most important thing," sports director Jochen Schneider said.

___

Duke will open its season for football and other fall sports with no fans at home games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Duke says traditional parking lots used by fans on gameday will be closed. The school will contact football fans who have purchased season or single-game tickets or have seating and suite contracts in Blue Devil Tower regarding potential options.

The school will allow fans to purchase a fan cutout of a person or pet to be placed in seats for football games. The school will offer varied packages and stadium locations along with weekly prize drawings and the ability to have football coach David Cutcliffe autograph the cutout.

The school says sales proceeds will go to Duke Athletics for student-athlete support.

Athletics director Kevin White says it is "imperative to be both adaptable and compliant in anticipation of hosting fans in the near future."

___

The Norwegian government says it will make an exception from its travel ban to accommodate a Nations League soccer game against Austria on Sept. 4 in Oslo.

Culture and sports minister Abid Q. Raja says "we make this exception to ensure that both teams can field a full crew."

Raja adds "this is not a general exception ... this is an exception for this match."

Norway captain Omar Elabdellaoui and striker Alexander Soerloth both play in Turkey.