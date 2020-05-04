NEW YORK — The Latest on the announcement of the 2020 Pulitzer Prizes (all times local):

3:40 p.m.

The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica won the Pulitzer Prize in public service Monday for illuminating the sparse policing of many Alaska villages.

The New York Times won the investigative reporting prize for an expose of predatory lending in the New York City taxi industry, while the staff of The Courier-Journal of Louisville, Kentucky, took the breaking news reporting award for quickly unpacking racial disparities and other issues in a spate of governor's pardons.

A first-ever award for audio reporting went to "This American Life," the Los Angeles Times and Vice News for "The Out Crowd," an examination of the Trump administration's "remain in Mexico" immigration policy.

3:30 p.m.

Colton Whitehead became the rare writer to win Pulitzers for consecutive books.

His novel about a brutal Florida reform school, "The Nickel Boys," received the fiction prize Monday. Whitehead's most recent previous book, "The Underground Railroad," won for fiction in 2017.

He is also known for such acclaimed works as "John Henry Days" and "The Intuitionist."

The drama winner was Michael R. Jackson's musical "A Strange Loop." Benjamin Moser's "Sontag: Her Life and Work," about the late Susan Sontag, won for biography.

There were two winners in general nonfiction: Greg Grandon's "The End of the Myth" and Ann Boyer's' "The Undying."

In history, W. Caleb McDaniel won for "Sweet Taste of Liberty." The poetry winner was Jericho Brown's "The Tradition."

In music, the winner was Anthony Davis' opera "The Central Park Five," about the five young men wrongly imprisoned for sexual assault.