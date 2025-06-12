The Latest: Air India plane bound for London crashes with 242 onboard

Air India says a London-bound flight crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport Thursday with 242 passengers and crew onboard.
The airline said flight AI 171, a Boeing 787-8, crashed into a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad, a northwestern city with a population of more than 5 million, five minutes after taking off at 1:38 p.m. local time.
The plane was bound for London Gatwick Airport and was carrying 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese and one Canadian, Air India said.
Visuals on local television channels showed smoke billowing from the crash site.
Putin expresses condolences in official message
In a message to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his ''deepest condolences'' in the aftermath of the Air India crash.