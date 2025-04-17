The Latest: A suspect is in custody and multiple victims reported

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A suspect has been taken into police custody and multiple victims were reported in a shooting at Florida State University, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
The extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately known and there were no additional details about the person who was in custody.
The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity.
Police and FBI were on scene at the university. Students and faculty were instructed to continue to seek shelter and await further instructions.
Here's the latest:
‘It's so hard to believe'
Kai McGalla, an FSU sophomore studying finance and Spanish, was taking a test on Excel spreadsheets at a testing center on campus when he started to hear sirens headed to the student union about a 20-minute walk away. The test proctor told them they were being locked down at the center because of the shooting.
''I'm in shock, you know, it's so hard to believe,'' McGalla said by phone while still locked down at the testing center. ''The first thing you think of is just, ‘This can't be true,' right?''