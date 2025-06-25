The Latest: 7 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza as Iran-Israel ceasefire holds

Seven Israeli soldiers were killed Tuesday in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis when their armored vehicle was struck by an explosive, an Israeli military official said Wednesday.
The announcement comes a day after witnesses and hospitals in Gaza said Israeli forces and drones opened fire toward hundreds of Palestinians waiting for aid in separate incidents in southern and central Gaza early Tuesday, killing at least 44.
Meanwhile, people in Iran began returning to their lives as a ceasefire with Israel, negotiated by President Donald Trump, appeared to be holding. State media described heavy traffic around the Caspian Sea area and other rural areas outside of the capital, Tehran, as people began returning to the city.
The Iran-Israel conflict lasted 12 days with Israel targeting Iranian nuclear and military sites, saying it could not allow Tehran to develop atomic weapons. On Sunday, the U.S. intervened by dropping bunker-buster bombs on Iranian nuclear sites. Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful.
Here is the latest:
China hopes for ‘lasting and effective' ceasefire
China, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council and close Iranian partner, says it hopes a ''lasting and effective ceasefire can be achieved so as to promote the realization of peace and stability in the Middle East.''
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun added Wednesday that China was ''willing to maintain friendly cooperation with Iran to benefit the two peoples and inject positive factors to safeguard peace and stability in the Middle East.''