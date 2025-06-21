The Latest: 2nd week of Israel-Iran war starts with renewed strikes

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The second week of the Israel-Iran war started with a renewed round of strikes despite talks between European ministers and Iran's top diplomat.
Friday's talks, which aimed at de-escalating the fighting between the two adversaries, lasted for four hours in Geneva, but failed to produce a breakthrough. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump continued to weigh his country's military involvement and concerns spiked over potential strikes on nuclear reactors.
Still, European officials expressed hope for future negotiations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he was open to further dialogue but stressed Tehran wasn't interested in negotiating with the U.S. while Israel continued attacking.
Here is the latest:
Evacuees in Cyprus recall missiles flying overhead
Noah Page says it's one thing to watch missiles crisscrossing the sky on the news and another to experience it firsthand.
''You see it on the news, you see everything, but you never really expect it to actually hit you when you're there,'' the Ohio-native told the Associated Press.
''As someone who grew up in Canada, it's so foreign to me to even think about missiles or a war and you hear about it on the news and it's just so separate from you,'' said the 23-year-old who didn't want to give her last name. "It sort of felt like fireworks at first until the reality of the situation set in. I need to run or I might end up hurt.''