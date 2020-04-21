The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

UEFA vice president Sándor Csányi says playoffs to decide the last four places in the postponed European Championship could be played in October or November.

The 16-nation playoffs have twice been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Euro 2020 has been delayed one year.

Csányi tells Hungarian media that October and November are options while there is uncertainty about when soccer can resume in Europe. All 55 UEFA member countries are currently scheduled to play Nations League games in October and November.

Hungary was drawn to play at Bulgaria in the single knockout Euro 2020 playoffs. The winner will host either Iceland or Romania with a place in the final tournament at stake.

Hungary is one of 12 host nations of Euro 2020.

___

The deputy head of Germany’s national disease control center has cautioned against coronavirus testing for soccer players in order to restart the league.

Regular testing of players and team staff is a key element of a plan to resume German soccer in empty stadiums next month.

Robert Koch Institute vice president Lars Schaade says he doesn’t “see why certain sections of the population ... should be routinely screened.”

Schaade says he would prefer testing to be focused on people who show symptoms or who are linked to an outbreak of the virus.

Clubs are eager to resume the Bundesliga to avoid financial losses. They are negotiating a tricky political landscape and opposition from some fan groups.

The governors of German states Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia have called for a restart of soccer on May 9 but not all states are on board.

___

The second edition of FIA’s Motorsport Games has been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The multi-disciple event between various nations was scheduled for Oct. 23-25 at the Circuit Paul Ricard near designated host city Marseille. The new dates are Oct. 22-24 next year at the same place.

The next games are set to see the introduction of rally and historic motorsport events.

Paul Ricard also hosts a Formula One race. It is scheduled for June 28 but widely expected to become the 10th of 22 races this season to be called off amid the virus outbreak.

___

South Korea’s professional baseball league has decided to begin its season on May 5.

The games will be played without fans until the risk of infection from the coronavirus is gone.

The league plans to maintain a 144-game regular-season schedule but has decided scrap its all-star game and shorten the first round of the playoffs from a best-of-five to best-of-three series.

The KBO says it could shorten the regular season if infections erupt. The league will advise players to wear face masks in locker rooms and require them to download smartphone apps to report their daily health status to league officials.