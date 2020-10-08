Example of the Gophers’ “Program Elimination” clause, taken from softball coach Piper Ritter’s contract, signed June 16:

[Section] 3.7. Program Elimination. If the University makes the decision, which it may make in its sole discretion, to eliminate its softball program, then this Agreement, as well as Coach’s appointment, will automatically terminate 120 days following the effective date of the decision, without the need for any further notice, and without the payment of any Termination Fee. Termination under this Section shall supersede all rights Coach may have under the Policies and Procedures including but not limited to any rights to notice of termination or to participation in any layoff program.