The Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show kicks off
This year, more than 1,600 dogs and 197 breeds will compete in the annual weekend-long show at St. Paul at RiverCentre.
Wolves
Wolves bust out of funk with 122-95 victory over Rockets
The Timberwolves on Friday night started strong and finished stronger in beating Houston, their first win after a two-game hiccup.
Sports
State of Hockey pinches itself as Minnesota lands 2026 world juniors
The official announcement that Minnesota will host the 50th anniversary of the world junior hockey tournament in 2026 came Friday morning from Sweden.
Gophers
Gophers women's hockey returns from layoff with victory over Connecticut
The Gophers scored three times in the third period to pull away from the Huskies.
Vikings
Vikings secondary depleted again for season finale against the Lions
The Vikings will be far from full strength for Sunday's game in Detroit, with cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Mekhi Blackmon and right tackle Brian O'Neill out with injuries.