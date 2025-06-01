The Knicks' all-in moves didn't get them all the way there. But they are getting close

NEW YORK — The New York Knicks went further than they'd gone in 25 years, just not as far as they hoped.
They signaled they were serious about making a run at the NBA title when they traded for Mikal Bridges in the summer and then Karl-Anthony Towns in a preseason blockbuster, adding a top perimeter defender and an All-Star center to a lineup headlined by Jalen Brunson.
Their all-in moves just couldn't get them all the way there.
The Knicks were eliminated by the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, leaving them without a championship since 1973. But after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000 following consecutive second-round exits, they could at least feel that they are getting closer.
''So it's improvement from last year, but it's ultimately not what our ultimate goal is,'' coach Tom Thibodeau said.
After Boston rolled to the 2024 title and brought back all its key players, the Celtics were viewed as strong favorites in the East. Yet after building gradually since Leon Rose's arrival as team president in 2020, the Knicks weren't conceding anything to the champions.
They re-signed OG Anunoby to the largest contract in team history, then traded five first-round picks in the deal to acquire Bridges from Brooklyn. Just as they were set to begin training camp, the Knicks dealt two starters in All-Star Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, who had just set their single-season 3-point record, to get Towns from Minnesota.
The moves made the Knicks good enough to get past the Celtics in the second round. But it turned out to not be the right roster against the deep and speedy Pacers, who knocked them out for the second straight season.