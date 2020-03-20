We’re all creatures of habit. We tend to follow the same patterns every day, from what time we wake up to what route we take to work to what we do when we walk back into our home in the evening.

So why is it so hard to form new healthy habits?

Behavioral scientists say it’s because many of us try to create healthy habits the wrong way. We make bold resolutions to start exercising or lose weight, for example, without taking the steps needed to set ourselves up for success.

Here are some tips, backed by research, for forming new healthy habits.

Stack your habits. The best way to form a new habit is to tie it to an existing habit. Look for patterns in your day and think about ways to use them to piggyback positive changes.

For example, grabbing that first cup of coffee in the morning could be an opportunity to start a one-minute meditation practice. Another suggestion: Do you tend to flop on the couch after dinner and turn on the TV? That might be a good time to do a single daily yoga pose.

Start small. B.J. Fogg, a Stanford University researcher and author of the book “Tiny Habits,” notes that big behavior changes require a high level of motivation that often can’t be sustained. He suggests making the new habit as easy as possible in the beginning. Running three miles several times a week is a worthy goal, but starting by taking a daily short walk is an easier way to get into an exercise habit. Or, putting an apple in your bag every day could lead to better eating habits.

Fogg wanted to start a daily push-up habit. He started with just two push-ups a day. Now he does 40 to 80 a day.

Do it every day. British researchers studied how people form habits, asking participants to choose a simple habit they wanted to establish, like drinking water at lunch or taking a walk before dinner. The study, published in the European Journal of Social Psychology, showed that the median amount of time it took for the task to become automatic — a habit — was 66 days.

The lesson is that habits do not form overnight, but if you do them consistently, they take root.

Make it easy. Habit researchers know we are more likely to form new habits when we clear away the obstacles that stand in our way. Packing your gym bag and leaving it by the door is one example of this. Choosing an exercise that doesn’t require you to leave the house — like situps or jumping jacks — is another way to form an easy exercise habit.

Wendy Wood, a research psychologist at the University of Southern California and author of the book “Good Habits, Bad Habits: The Science of Making Positive Changes That Stick,” calls the forces that get in the way of good habits “friction.” In one study, researchers changed the timing of elevator doors so that instead of closing 10 seconds after someone boarded, workers had to wait nearly half a minute. It was enough of a delay that it convinced many people that taking the stairs was easier than waiting for the elevator.

“It shows how sensitive we are to small friction in our environment,” Wood said. “Just slowing down the elevator got people to take the stairs, and they stuck with it even after the elevator went back to normal timing.”

Reward yourself. Rewards are an important part of habit formation. But some rewards — like weight loss or the physical changes from exercise — take time to show up. That’s why it helps to build in some immediate rewards to help form the habit. Listening to audiobooks while running, for example, or watching a favorite cooking show while on the treadmill can help reinforce an exercise habit. Or plan an exercise date so the reward is time with a friend.