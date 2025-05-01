The Justice Department ended a decades-old school desegregation order. Others are expected to fall

WASHINGTON — When the Justice Department lifted a school desegregation order in Louisiana this week, officials called its continued existence a ''historical wrong'' and suggested that others dating to the Civil Rights Movement should be reconsidered.
The end of the 1966 legal agreement with Plaquemines Parish schools announced Tuesday shows the Trump administration is ''getting America refocused on our bright future,'' Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said.
Inside the Justice Department, officials appointed by President Donald Trump have expressed desire to withdraw from other desegregation orders they see as an unnecessary burden on schools, according to a person familiar with the issue who was granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Dozens of school districts across the South remain under court-enforced agreements dictating steps to work toward integration, decades after the Supreme Court struck down racial segregation in education. Some see the court orders' endurance as a sign the government never eradicated segregation, while officials in Louisiana and at some schools see the orders as bygone relics that should be wiped away.
The Justice Department opened a wave of cases in the 1960s, after Congress unleashed the department to go after schools that resisted desegregation. Known as consent decrees, the orders can be lifted when districts prove they have eliminated segregation and its legacy.
The small Louisiana district has a long-running integration case
The Trump administration called the Plaquemines case an example of administrative neglect. The district in the Mississippi River Delta Basin in southeast Louisiana was found to have integrated in 1975, but the case was to stay under the court's watch for another year. The judge died the same year, and the court record ''appears to be lost to time,'' according to a court filing.
''Given that this case has been stayed for a half-century with zero action by the court, the parties or any third-party, the parties are satisfied that the United States' claims have been fully resolved,'' according to a joint filing from the Justice Department and the office of Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill.