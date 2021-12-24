JUROR NO. 2

A white man in his 50s

Works in evidence-based medicine

Feels Blue Lives Matter was just a response to Black Lives Matter

JUROR NO. 6

A white woman in her 60s

Retired teacher and mother of four

Feels the jury system is not always fair

JUROR NO. 7

A white man in his 20s

Works as an operations manager, plays in a rock band

Believes police should be held "to the highest standard of scrutiny."

JUROR NO. 11

An Asian woman in her 40s

Works in Minneapolis

A "rule follower," has respect for police and the law

JUROR NO. 17

A white woman in her 20s

Said jury system seems fair

Leaned against "defunding" the police

JUROR NO. 19

A Black woman in her 30s

Worried about being away from children during holidays

Owns a Taser but never used it

JUROR NO. 21

A white man in his 40s

Was a juror about 10 years ago

Said Potter's actions should have been "more thought out."

JUROR NO. 22

A white man in his 60s

Registered nurse and landlord

"Based on the evidence and what is presented to me as a juror, I'd make a decision from there."

JUROR NO. 26

An Asian woman in her 20s

A student, reluctant to be a juror but knows it's her civic duty

Friends and family had strong opinions about the case

JUROR NO. 40

A white man in his 40s

Husband and father who works in IT consulting

Compared Potter's actions to confusing the gas and brake pedals

JUROR NO. 48

A white woman in her 40s

Works in IT

Felt Wright should not have died over expired tabs

JUROR NO. 55

A white man in his 50s

Navy veteran, field systems engineer, volunteer coach

Had neutral feelings about Wright and Potter, "sad for both sides."