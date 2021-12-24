JUROR NO. 2
A white man in his 50s
Works in evidence-based medicine
Feels Blue Lives Matter was just a response to Black Lives Matter
JUROR NO. 6
A white woman in her 60s
Retired teacher and mother of four
Feels the jury system is not always fair
JUROR NO. 7
A white man in his 20s
Works as an operations manager, plays in a rock band
Believes police should be held "to the highest standard of scrutiny."
JUROR NO. 11
An Asian woman in her 40s
Works in Minneapolis
A "rule follower," has respect for police and the law
JUROR NO. 17
A white woman in her 20s
Said jury system seems fair
Leaned against "defunding" the police
JUROR NO. 19
A Black woman in her 30s
Worried about being away from children during holidays
Owns a Taser but never used it
JUROR NO. 21
A white man in his 40s
Was a juror about 10 years ago
Said Potter's actions should have been "more thought out."
JUROR NO. 22
A white man in his 60s
Registered nurse and landlord
"Based on the evidence and what is presented to me as a juror, I'd make a decision from there."
JUROR NO. 26
An Asian woman in her 20s
A student, reluctant to be a juror but knows it's her civic duty
Friends and family had strong opinions about the case
JUROR NO. 40
A white man in his 40s
Husband and father who works in IT consulting
Compared Potter's actions to confusing the gas and brake pedals
JUROR NO. 48
A white woman in her 40s
Works in IT
Felt Wright should not have died over expired tabs
JUROR NO. 55
A white man in his 50s
Navy veteran, field systems engineer, volunteer coach
Had neutral feelings about Wright and Potter, "sad for both sides."