Wires

The jury says it is struggling to reach a verdict in the trial of the man accused in a chokehold killing on a NYC subway

The jury says it is struggling to reach a verdict in the trial of the man accused in a chokehold killing on a NYC subway.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 6, 2024 at 4:36PM

NEW YORK — The jury says it is struggling to reach a verdict in the trial of the man accused in a chokehold killing on a NYC subway.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Two Indianapolis police officers are acquitted in the 2022 death of a man at his parents' home

Two Indianapolis police officers are acquitted in the 2022 death of a man at his parents' home.

Wires

The body of woman who disappeared while searching for cat has been recovered from a Pennsylvania sinkhole, police say

Wires

Remains believed to be a woman who fell into a Pennsylvania sinkhole have been found, coroner's office says