Inflation was the bogeyman of 2022. Here at the dawn of 2023, the big question for the U.S. economy is whether or not — and when — we will dip into a recession this year. In that respect, the bogeyman could become more of a friend.

Look for inflation to provide an underappreciated boost to the economy this month, and that should push out recession risk until later in the year, at the very least. Social Security, Internal Revenue Service tax brackets, pay scales for government workers and minimum wages in some states adjust for inflation this month, just as they do every January. But because 2022 was the highest year for inflation in 40 years, the one-time adjustments that happen this month will pack a bigger punch than they have in decades.

Adding them all together will boost household incomes by around $200 billion, or 1% of disposable personal income.

The Social Security adjustment is probably the most familiar to Americans — recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their payments starting this month. With more than 50 million people receiving Social Security payments, this means monthly payments will increase by $7.3 billion this month, or almost $90 billion annualized.

The next category might not be as well understood: Tax brackets adjust every year for inflation, as well. For instance, in 2022 the jump to 22% from 12% in the federal tax rate happened when taxable income exceeded $41,775. In 2023 that jump will happen at $44,725. So if you have at least $45,000 in taxable income, congratulations, you are getting a $300 tax cut.

This one bracket shift works out to tens of billions of dollars when you are talking about tens of millions of taxpayers with more than $45,000 in taxable income. There also is another meaningful shift for higher earners — moving to the 32% bracket from 24% will happen at more than $182,100 in taxable income in 2023, rather than $170,050 in 2022, which works out to about a $1,000 tax cut for those filers. Because of the high level of inflation, federal government employees will get a 4.6% pay increase this year, up from a 2.7% increase in 2022. That will boost the income received by federal government employees by $12 billion. And then 13 states index their minimum wage to inflation, which will boost worker incomes across America by a harder-to-measure total amount.

Sen writes for Bloomberg Opinion.