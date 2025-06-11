TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli prime minister's office says Israel's forces have recovered the remains of 2 hostages held in Gaza.
The Israeli prime minister's office says Israel's forces have recovered the remains of 2 hostages held in Gaza
The Israeli prime minister's office says Israel's forces have recovered the remains of 2 hostages held in Gaza.
The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 7:40PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Defense rests in Karen Read trial, says she was framed for Boston police officer boyfriend's death
Defense rests in Karen Read trial, says she was framed for Boston police officer boyfriend's death.