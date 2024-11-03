JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has seized a Syrian citizen in the current war's first announced ground operation in Syria.
The Israeli military says it has seized a Syrian citizen in the current war's first announced ground operation in Syria
The Israeli military says it has seized a Syrian citizen in the current war's first announced ground operation in Syria.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 3, 2024 at 5:05PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Spain approves 10.6 billion-euro relief package after devastating floods that killed over 200 people
Spain approves 10.6 billion-euro relief package after devastating floods that killed over 200 people.