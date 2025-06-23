TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military confirms it hit roads around Iran's Fordo enrichment facility to obstruct access to the site.
The Israeli military confirms it hit roads around Iran's Fordo enrichment facility to obstruct access to the site
The Israeli military confirms it hit roads around Iran's Fordo enrichment facility to obstruct access to the site.
The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 10:56AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The Israeli military confirms it hit roads around Iran's Fordo enrichment facility to obstruct access to the site
The Israeli military confirms it hit roads around Iran's Fordo enrichment facility to obstruct access to the site.