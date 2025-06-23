Wires

The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 10:56AM

TEL AVIV, Israel — The Israeli military confirms it hit roads around Iran's Fordo enrichment facility to obstruct access to the site.

Israel's Defense Ministry says Israel is striking Iranian government targets in Tehran, including Evin Prison

The gate of Iran's notorious Evin prison in Tehran is hit in a suspected Israeli strike, Iranian state television says