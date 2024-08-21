The internet's love for 'very demure' content spotlights what a viral trend can mean for creators

In just weeks, Lebron's words have become the latest vocabulary defining the internet this summer. In addition to her own viral content that continues to describe various day-to-day, arguably reserved or modest activities with adjectives like ''demure,'' ''mindful'' and ''cutesy,'' several big names have also hopped on the trend across social media platforms. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez and Penn Badgley have shared their own playful takes, and even the White House used the words to boast the Biden-Harris administration's recent student debt relief efforts.