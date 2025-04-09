Wires

The International Monetary Fund says it reached a preliminary deal with Argentina on a $20 billion bailout

The International Monetary Fund says it reached a preliminary deal with Argentina on a $20 billion bailout.

The Associated Press
April 9, 2025 at 12:23AM

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The International Monetary Fund says it reached a preliminary deal with Argentina on a $20 billion bailout.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Asian shares deepen losses after Wall Street retreats again, with Japan's Nikkei falling almost 4%

Asian shares deepen losses after Wall Street retreats again, with Japan's Nikkei falling almost 4%.

Wires

The International Monetary Fund says it reached a preliminary deal with Argentina on a $20 billion bailout

Wires

Acting IRS commissioner to resign over deal to share immigrants' tax data with ICE to help deport them, AP sources say