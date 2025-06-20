INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers send the NBA Finals back to Oklahoma City for Game 7, beating the Thunder 108-91.
The Indiana Pacers send the NBA Finals back to Oklahoma City for Game 7, beating the Thunder 108-91
The Indiana Pacers send the NBA Finals back to Oklahoma City for Game 7, beating the Thunder 108-91.
The Associated Press
June 20, 2025 at 3:11AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
The Indiana Pacers send the NBA Finals back to Oklahoma City for Game 7, beating the Thunder 108-91
The Indiana Pacers send the NBA Finals back to Oklahoma City for Game 7, beating the Thunder 108-91.