The owners of Game Fair, one of Minnesota’s largest outdoor sporting events, followed in the footsteps of the State Fair on Friday by postponing their gathering until 2021 because of the pandemic.

Chuck and Loral I. Delaney said Game Fair was poised for its 39th annual run. This year’s event had been scheduled for two consecutive weekends in August. As usual, it was planned to take place in Ramsey on the grounds of Armstrong Ranch Kennels a few miles west of Anoka.

The 80-acre site last year featured 350 outdoors retailers, vendors of hunting and fishing trips, sporting dog activities and displays by conservation clubs.

The Delaneys announced the cancellation in a brief news release after the State Fair’s board members voted unanimously at a special meeting to call off the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

“Some days the hunt doesn’t go as planned,” the Game Fair announcement said. “Your health, your families and your faithful hunting companions are important to us.

“The hunt is over for now, but we must plan for the next season.”

Chad Salonek and Anna Erdmann brought English setters Doc and Rogue to Game Fair in 2015.

Game Fair has drawn as many as 49,000 visitors in a single year. It was founded in 1982, starting with about 20 booths.

The event spawned many copycat fairs across the country and is always rife with demonstrations about hunting, shooting, fishing, raptors, other wildlife and dogs. Over the six days of Game Fair, thousands of dogs go on site with their owners.