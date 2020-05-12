Alyssa MacKenzie, 32, rarely used her smartphone to make phone calls, apart from the occasional conversation for her work as a disability rights advocate.

But when the lockdown for the coronavirus set in, MacKenzie no longer could pop by her mother’s house a few minutes away. So she has called her multiple times a day, including once just to get a soup recipe. A couple of hours later, they still were talking.

“We started with the recipe, then talked about my younger brother, then my work, then her day, and next thing I knew, the soup was done,” MacKenzie said. “I needed to hear the familiarity of her voice.”

Phone calls have made a comeback in the pandemic. While the nation’s biggest telecommunications providers prepared for a huge shift toward more internet use from home, what they didn’t expect was an even greater surge in plain old voice calls, a medium that had been going out of fashion for years.

On an average day, Verizon says, it is handling more than double the number of calls made on Mother’s Day, historically one of the busiest calling days of the year. And it’s not just the number of calls that has jumped; the length of calls is up 33% from before the outbreak.

The rise is stunning given how voice calls have been on the decline since 2000 as people turned to texting and to apps like FaceTime and WhatsApp, according to wireless carriers and analysts. But new needs are emerging in the pandemic.

“We’ve become a nation that calls like never before,” said Jessica Rosenworcel, a member of the Federal Communications Commission, the agency that oversees phone, television and internet providers. “We are craving human voice.”

The anti-robocall

In Albany, La., the priests and deacons of St. Margaret Queen of Scotland Catholic Church divided up a list of 900 parishioners to call in order to check in with them, something they never did before because they saw their members in person. Some of the congregants in the rural community outside New Orleans were suspicious when they answered, accustomed to robocalls from unfamiliar numbers.

But, the Rev. Brad Doyle said, they eased up when he began to speak. They talked about their daily routines and said they missed Sunday services. Some talked about their favorite TV shows. Others wanted to just hear a prayer, he said.

Grace McClellan, 32, a high school teacher in Charleston, S.C., also has turned to phone calls as an antidote to the loneliness of living apart from family and friends. She has begun synchronizing a daily walk-and-talk with a friend who lives in Connecticut. With her friend’s voice piping through her earbuds, “it feels as close as possible to a real walk together,” McClellan said.

The surge in voice calls is for both business and personal purposes, said Chris Sambar, AT&T’s executive vice president of technology and operations. Before the spread of the coronavirus led to stay-at-home orders, wireless calls typically peaked in the morning and evening rush hours. While people were at their offices and schools, the call volumes fell.

Now, he said, the rate of voice calls is high throughout the day. While Zoom and Google Hangouts are a popular replacement for meetings with groups of colleagues, the phone is easier for one-on-one conversations and doesn’t buffer and break down like video. On weekends, phone traffic is also much higher than normal.

“Voice is the new killer app,” Sambar said. “It’s been a real surprise.”

Even young adults who grew up with texting and messaging apps as a primary form of communication are embracing voice calls.

Feeling lonely one day, Emily Lancia, 20, was inspired to ring her best friend from childhood, with whom she texts almost daily but had never called.

“It was nice to hear her voice,” she said.