At the heart of the story is a fraught relationship between Malik and Yossi. Malik was born in the United States to a white mother and a Palestinian émigré father. Yossi is an Arab-hating veteran of the Israeli military now working as a police inspector in the partitioned West Bank city of Hebron. After surviving severe injuries from a terrorist bomb blast in Jordan, Malik travels to Israel for a cousin’s wedding. His FBI handlers ask him to check out a mysterious request for a meeting from Weingarten, Hebron’s chief of police.