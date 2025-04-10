The House passed a requirement to prove US citizenship to vote. This is how it could affect voting

ATLANTA — The U.S. House on Thursday approved legislation requiring documentary proof of U.S. citizenship for anyone registering to vote, something voting rights group have warned could disenfranchise millions of Americans.
The requirement has been a top election-related priority for President Donald Trump and House Republicans, who argue it's needed to eliminate instances of noncitizen voting, which is already rare and, as numerous state cases have shown, is typically a mistake rather than part of a coordinated attempt to subvert an election. It's already illegal under federal law for people who are not U.S. citizens to cast ballots and can lead to felony charges and deportation.
The bill, known as the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, or the SAVE Act, now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain because Republicans don't have a large enough majority to avoid a filibuster.
Here's a look at key issues in the debate over a proof of citizenship requirement for voting:
Who would be affected if the bill becomes law?
If it eventually becomes the law, the SAVE Act would take effect immediately and apply to all voter registration applications.
''This has no impact on individuals that are currently registered to vote,'' said Rep. Bryan Steil, a Wisconsin Republican who has been advocating for the bill.
Voting rights groups say there is more to the story. The law would affect voters who already are registered if they move, change their name or otherwise need to update their registration. That was acknowledged to some extent by the bill's author, Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas, during a recent hearing on the legislation.