"The horse comes first," how vets protect Canterbury thoroughbreds

Veterinarian Dr. Rebecca Butler checks the front legs of horse Xavey Dave while performing exams on horses that have not raced in 180 days or more at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.
Leila Navidi, Star Tribune
Veterinarian Dr. Rebecca Butler checked a horse’s leg.
Leila Navidi, Star Tribune
Dr. Lynn Hovda, second from right, talked to the starting crew, including starter Darrin Hall, center, and assistant starter Tim Neal, right, at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minn.
Leila Navidi, Star Tribune
Dr. Lynn Hovda gets a hug from Vinny Panetta, an assistant starter at the starting gates of Canterbury Park.
Leila Navidi, Star Tribune
Veterinarians Dr. Rebecca Butler, from left, Dr. Jennifer McDonald and Dr. Christy Klatt walk out to the barns to perform exams on horses that have not raced in 180 days or more.
Leila Navidi, Star Tribune
Veterinarians Dr. Rebecca Butler, center, and at Dr. Christy Klatt, right, make the rounds performing exams on horses that have not raced in 180 days or more inside the barns Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minn.
Leila Navidi, Star Tribune
Veterinarian Dr. Rebecca Butler performs an exam.
Leila Navidi, Star Tribune
Veterinarian Dr. Rebecca Butler checks the tattooed ID inside the lips of the horse Hot Shot Kid.
Leila Navidi, Star Tribune
Dr. Lynn Hovda at the track.
Leila Navidi, Star Tribune
Dr. Lynn Hovda checked through the information on every horse before race day.
Leila Navidi, Star Tribune
Dr. Lynn Hovda carries a clipboard with a list of Horse Racing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA)-mandated preseason drills.
Leila Navidi, Star Tribune
Veterinarian Dr. Christy Klatt gives Hot Shot Kid a pat while performing exams.