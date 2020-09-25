How ’bout something normal for this not-at-all-normal baseball season? When a hot-hitting Twins team makes the playoffs, we create a Homer Hanky. That’s what we do.

The Homer Hanky is back. The Star Tribune’s 2020 version will be available for purchase early next week. We’ll share more details about the 2020 Hanky, being made today at WinCraft Inc. in Winona, on Monday. You will be able to purchase them at Cub Foods, the Twins gift shop and from the Star Tribune.

There’s a twist this year, of course, in this twistiest of years. No fans in the stands. We can’t stand shoulder to shoulder and wave these puppies around in the ballpark.

So we’re putting the emphasis on “home” for the 2020 Homer Hanky. Load up on Hankies for watching at home and share your Homer Hanky action with us on social media during the playoffs (the Twins’ first playoff game will be Tuesday).

We’ll keep this tradition alive together, even if we can’t be together.