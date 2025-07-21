The history of Native American sports name changes, from the Obama era to Trump's latest comments

President Donald Trump's social media posts calling for the NFL's Washington Commanders and Major League Baseball's Cleveland Guardians to revert to their old names has revived the conversation about Native American imagery in sports.
Each team has indicated it has no plans to go back to names that were abandoned years ago in the aftermath of a reckoning over racial injustice, iconography and racism in the U.S. following the death of George Floyd. Other professional teams have maintained names and logos through criticism and calls from activists who say they are offensive.
Here is a look at how the issue has unfolded:
October 2013
Then-President Barack Obama told The Associated Press he would ''think about changing'' the name of the Washington Redskins if he owned the team.
''I don't know whether our attachment to a particular name should override the real legitimate concerns that people have about these things,'' Obama said.
Trump soon after posted to Twitter: ''President should not be telling the Washington Redskins to change their name-our country has far bigger problems! FOCUS on them,not nonsense.''
January 2018