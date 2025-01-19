High Schools

Meet 15 contenders for Minnesota Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek Goalie of the Year

Get reporter David La Vaque’s inside take on the early favorites to take home the state’s top awards in boys hockey.

By David La Vaque

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 19, 2025 at 2:00PM
Clockwise from top: St. Cloud Cathedral's Joey Gillespie and John Hirschfeld, Moorhead's Mason Craft, Holy Angels' Henry Lechners and Champlin Park's Brent Solomon are contenders for Minnesota's Mr. Hockey Award. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Auditions for individual hockey honors are in full force on ice sheets statewide.

Creating a short list of deserving seniors for the prestigious Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek Senior Goalie of the Year awards in a state rich with talent is tough, but enough season has transpired to warrant informed opinions.

Later in February we’ll learn the 10 Mr. Hockey Award and three Frank Brimsek Senior Goalie of the Year finalists.

The following lists are designed to pacify hockey fans who seek such things. What else are we going to do all January?

Mr. Hockey favorites

Note: Statistics are through Friday, Jan. 17.

Brooks Cullen, Moorhead

Credentials: Complete player. One of the reasons the Spuds have staying power atop the Minnesota Top 25.

College plan: Michigan State

Gavin Girdler, Red Lake Falls

Credentials: Has scored 24 goals and tallied 43 points.

College plan: undecided.

Joey Gillespie, St. Cloud Cathedral

Credentials: Will be part of a potentially sizable postseason run.

College plan: undecided

John Hirschfeld, St. Cloud Cathedral

Credentials: Has 21 assists and emerged as a key playmaker.

College plan: Vermont

Mason Jenson, Rogers

Credentials: Has recorded a team-best 23 goals and 51 points through Friday.

College plan: Ohio State

Mason Kraft, Moorhead

Credentials: A crafty playmaker leading the Spuds with 22 goals and 49 points.

College plan: Minnesota State Mankato

Henry Lechner, Holy Angels

Credentials: Leading the Stars' resurgence this season with team highs in goals (32) and points (56).

College plan: St. Thomas

Jackson Rudh, St. Thomas Academy

Credentials: Fit in quite well after transferring from Park of Cottage Grove. Leads the Cadets with 18 goals and 39 points.

College plan: undecided

Boden Sampair, Hill-Murray

Credentials: Ultra competitive and a born leader. Leads the Pioneers with 22 goals and 45 points.

College plan: Holy Cross

Cooper Simpson, Shakopee

Credentials: A player you’d love to have on your team. The Sabers' leader with 25 goals and 41 points.

College plan: North Dakota

Brent Solomon, Champlin Park

Credentials: A dark horse candidate with plenty of pelts to his name. The Rebels' leader with 24 goals and 37 points.

College plan: Wisconsin

Frank Brimsek favorites

Note: Statistics are through Friday, Jan. 17.

Leo Gabriel, White Bear Lake

Credentials: The award was considered his to lose heading into the season. He made sure he kept his spot with an 8-2-2 record, 1.54 goals-against average and a 93% saves percentage.

College plan: undecided

Cody Niesen, St. Thomas Academy

Credentials: His Cadets are 12-1, thanks to his 1.37 goals-allowed average and 93% saves percentage.

College plan: undecided

Zach Price, Maple Grove

Credentials: Started 7-6-1 while permitting 2.90 goals per game and turning aside 89% of shots faced.

College plan: undecided

Charlie Stenehjem, Moorhead

Credentials: Kept the Spuds at 16-1 through Friday by allowing 1.75 goals per game and stopping 92% of shots faced.

College plan: undecided

about the writer

David La Vaque

Reporter

David La Vaque is a high school sports reporter who has been the lead high school hockey writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2010. He is co-author of “Tourney Time,” a book about the history of Minnesota’s boys hockey state tournament published in 2020 and updated in 2024.

