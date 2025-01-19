Auditions for individual hockey honors are in full force on ice sheets statewide.
Meet 15 contenders for Minnesota Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek Goalie of the Year
Get reporter David La Vaque’s inside take on the early favorites to take home the state’s top awards in boys hockey.
Creating a short list of deserving seniors for the prestigious Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek Senior Goalie of the Year awards in a state rich with talent is tough, but enough season has transpired to warrant informed opinions.
Later in February we’ll learn the 10 Mr. Hockey Award and three Frank Brimsek Senior Goalie of the Year finalists.
The following lists are designed to pacify hockey fans who seek such things. What else are we going to do all January?
Mr. Hockey favorites
Note: Statistics are through Friday, Jan. 17.
Brooks Cullen, Moorhead
Credentials: Complete player. One of the reasons the Spuds have staying power atop the Minnesota Top 25.
College plan: Michigan State
Gavin Girdler, Red Lake Falls
Credentials: Has scored 24 goals and tallied 43 points.
College plan: undecided.
Joey Gillespie, St. Cloud Cathedral
Credentials: Will be part of a potentially sizable postseason run.
College plan: undecided
John Hirschfeld, St. Cloud Cathedral
Credentials: Has 21 assists and emerged as a key playmaker.
College plan: Vermont
Mason Jenson, Rogers
Credentials: Has recorded a team-best 23 goals and 51 points through Friday.
College plan: Ohio State
Mason Kraft, Moorhead
Credentials: A crafty playmaker leading the Spuds with 22 goals and 49 points.
College plan: Minnesota State Mankato
Henry Lechner, Holy Angels
Credentials: Leading the Stars' resurgence this season with team highs in goals (32) and points (56).
College plan: St. Thomas
Jackson Rudh, St. Thomas Academy
Credentials: Fit in quite well after transferring from Park of Cottage Grove. Leads the Cadets with 18 goals and 39 points.
College plan: undecided
Boden Sampair, Hill-Murray
Credentials: Ultra competitive and a born leader. Leads the Pioneers with 22 goals and 45 points.
College plan: Holy Cross
Cooper Simpson, Shakopee
Credentials: A player you’d love to have on your team. The Sabers' leader with 25 goals and 41 points.
College plan: North Dakota
Brent Solomon, Champlin Park
Credentials: A dark horse candidate with plenty of pelts to his name. The Rebels' leader with 24 goals and 37 points.
College plan: Wisconsin
Frank Brimsek favorites
Note: Statistics are through Friday, Jan. 17.
Leo Gabriel, White Bear Lake
Credentials: The award was considered his to lose heading into the season. He made sure he kept his spot with an 8-2-2 record, 1.54 goals-against average and a 93% saves percentage.
College plan: undecided
Cody Niesen, St. Thomas Academy
Credentials: His Cadets are 12-1, thanks to his 1.37 goals-allowed average and 93% saves percentage.
College plan: undecided
Zach Price, Maple Grove
Credentials: Started 7-6-1 while permitting 2.90 goals per game and turning aside 89% of shots faced.
College plan: undecided
Charlie Stenehjem, Moorhead
Credentials: Kept the Spuds at 16-1 through Friday by allowing 1.75 goals per game and stopping 92% of shots faced.
College plan: undecided
