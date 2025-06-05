'The heat got to us:' Giants' practice ends with a fight as players push, shove and throw punches

''The only thing I'm mad about is we had to go ahead and call it up,'' he said. ''But, I mean, we got most of our work done today. But I just want to stay away from that and I'm going to let it be known to the team, like, that's not what we're doing. We've got to keep our minds set on the main thing, which is football. All that horseplay and all that stuff is cool or whatever, a nice edge and everything like that, but we do have to get to the details and get our work done.''