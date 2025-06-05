'The heat got to us:' Giants' practice ends with a fight as players push, shove and throw punches

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants went from running plays to squaring off, ready to rumble in the middle of the field.
Punches were thrown and helmets — and players — tossed aside.
And they haven't even made it to minicamp yet.
''The heat got to us,'' edge rusher Brian Burns said Thursday after the Giants' sixth practice of organized team activities.
On a day when temperatures reached around 90 degrees with high humidity, tempers flared toward the end of a voluntary practice session.
First, Burns and left tackle James Hudson started pushing and shoving each other before the two took off their helmets and squared up as if they were going to fight.
''I would say it was just a conversation that we had,'' Burns said with a grin. ''Same old (stuff).''
Players intervened and Burns and Hudson were sent to their sidelines by coaches.