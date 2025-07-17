The grueling 135-mile journey of a 66-year-old runner through one of the hottest places on Earth

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — When the running gets hard in this desert dubbed ''hell on Earth,'' Danny Westergaard tells himself: ''Slow and steady'' or ''smooth as butter.''
For 18 years, Westergaard, 66, has braved the scorching summer heat of California's Death Valley in an ultramarathon billed as the world's toughest. Last week, 99 runners from across the globe embarked on a grueling 135 mile (217.26 kilometer) competition from the lowest point below sea level of North America to the trailhead of the highest peak in the contiguous U.S. They had 48 hours to do it. Few have completed the competition as many times as Westergaard, though finishing is not a given.
''It's just become like a summer ritual and a family reunion," he said. ''I feel at home when I'm here. It's my tribe.''
For the 37th year, the Badwater 135 Ultramarathon challenged athletes to withstand stretches of this dry, searing desert. The race takes place in July, when temperatures have soared into the 130s F (54.44s C). Even as a place of extremes, Death Valley is not immune to global warming. Seven of its hottest summers have occurred in the past 10 years, according to the National Park Service. And if planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions continue at their current pace, more places could experience its broiling temperatures.
Over two days, Westergaard would trek up and down mountain ranges, past sand dunes and salt flats, through quaint towns and vast desertscapes amid temperatures as high as 117 F (47.22 C). He tried to smile throughout, even when he felt miserable.
''It just lifts you up,'' he said of smiling so others smile back.
First night: The race begins
At 8 p.m., the first wave of runners take off. Westergaard jogs up a ramp into the pale light of dusk. It's 113 F (45 C), and it feels like a blow dryer to the face.