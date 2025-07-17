The grueling 135-mile journey of a 66-year-old runner through one of the hottest places on Earth

For 18 years, Westergaard, 66, has braved the scorching summer heat of California's Death Valley in an ultramarathon billed as the world's toughest. Last week, 99 runners from across the globe embarked on a grueling 135 mile (217.26 kilometer) competition from the lowest point below sea level of North America to the trailhead of the highest peak in the contiguous U.S. They had 48 hours to do it. Few have completed the competition as many times as Westergaard, though finishing is not a given.