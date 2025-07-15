The Grand Canyon Lodge was an elusive getaway for nearly a century. Now it's gone

The drive up to the North Rim was a chance to see a bison herd that roams the far reaches of northern Arizona. The highway ended at the Grand Canyon Lodge, built right up to the edge of the rim. Across the lobby inside and down the stairs, visitors got a picturesque view of the Grand Canyon framed through the windows of the ''Sun Room'' furnished with plush couches. Navajo woven rugs hung on the walls and elaborate light fixtures from the ceilings.