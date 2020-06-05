Grand Canyon is open

Grand Canyon National Park has reopened as rangers put plans for the summer in place, despite pandemic cases and deaths. The park’s popular South Rim south entrance is now open daily, all hours, and the South Rim’s Mather campground is open for campers with reservations. The park’s remote North Rim is open for day use. Its campground is expected to open July 1. Beginning June 14, the park will phase in commercial and noncommercial Colorado River trips. Xanterra, one of the park’s concessionaires, said that it would reopen Grand Canyon lodgings in steps. Many park features remain closed, including the east entrance on the South Rim, Desert View Watchtower area and Desert View campground. Rangers have compiled a list of openings and closings at nps.gov/grca.

Los Angeles Times

Delta keeps its distance

Delta Air Lines has committed to extending social distancing on its flights, and blocking middle seats, through at least Sept. 30, the carrier said Wednesday in a press release. The largest airline at Minneapolis-St. Paul will cap seating at 50% in first class and 60% in Main Cabin and the Comfort+ section. Middle seats (or select aisle seats on smaller aircraft) will continue to be unavailable when booking. If demand hits the caps on a given route, Delta said that it will consider adding flights or changing to larger aircraft. Customers and employees are still required to wear masks throughout the flight, and passengers will board from back to front in order to reduce incidental contact.

Simon Peter Groebner

Touchless boarding

Flying has always been a high-touch exercise, so think about all those points and how you can minimize them. Most airlines suggest that travelers download their apps for touchless boarding, which will minimize the number of times you have to hand over documents or touch screens. Think about whether you want to check a bag or if you can make the trip with a carry-on (experts don’t necessarily think one is better than the other). Some airlines have shut down self-service kiosks, and others, like United, have begun rolling out touchless kiosks that allow customers to print bag tags using their own devices to scan a QR code.

New York Times