Mohamed Ibrahim ...
- has rushed for 3,003 career rushing yards, ranking eighth on the Gophers all-time list.
- was named Big Ten running back of the year last season.
- was named an AP third-team All-America last season.
- set the school record for rushing yards per game (153.7) last season.
- has rushed for 100 or more yards in nine consecutive games.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Meadows, Rays rally from 6 runs down, beat Bosox 11-10 in 10
Austin Meadows hit a tying, inside-the-park homer in the ninth inning, Nelson Cruz had a go-ahead single in the 10th and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied from a six-run deficit to beat the Boston Red Sox 11-10 on Monday.
Sports
Schwindel hits tiebreaking single as Cubs beat Reds 4-3
Frank Schwindel hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Chicago Cubs topped the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 on Monday for their season-high seventh straight win.
Gophers
Calls officials didn't make have Gophers waiting for Big Ten's explanation
Coach P.J. Fleck forwarded clips of two possible targeting plays that were disputed Thursday in the loss to Ohio State.
High Schools
Prep Athletes of the Week: Cross-country standout starts with a sprint
Minneapolis Southwest sophomore Sam Scott won the St. Olaf Showcase, finishing ahead of four competitors with higher rankings.
Sports
Europe retains Solheim Cup with 2nd-ever win on US soil
Europe retained the Solheim Cup on Monday, clinching just its second victory on U.S. soil when Matilda Castren closed out Lizette Salas 1 up to give the visitors the decisive point in a 15-13 victory.