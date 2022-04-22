NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu has one mindset: Get better every day.

The young point guard is headed into her third season in the WNBA with many expectations already thrust on her in her ascendance to greatness. But those expectations might as well be white noise.

She's kept her progress simple. At least out loud, she's not declaring herself All-Star bound this season. Ionescu just wants to play basketball.

"I'm not looking into any of that at all," Ionescu told the New York Daily News from Liberty training camp at Barclays Center Thursday. "I'm just excited to be back on the court with this team, new coaching staff. And the goal is to get better every day. That's been kind of my mindset since I started playing basketball."

"That's all I'm really focused on and everything else will take care of itself."

At this juncture in her career, her performance will have to do the talking. There's not much else she can say about the series of unfortunate events regarding her ankle. She has all the talent and all the drive, but has been held back by her health.

Compared to the other No. 1 picks projected to become top talents, Ionescu hasn't exactly been able to stack up.

The 2018 No. 1 pick, A'ja Wilson, was rookie of the year and got her first All-Star nod that season. By 2020, she collected her first MVP en route to leading the Las Vegas Aces to their first Finals appearance. And in 2021, she collected an Olympic gold medal as a member of the U.S. women's national basketball team.

Breanna Stewart, a two-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm, went No. 1 in 2016, walking away with ROY honors her first season. She collected her first All-Star nomination the following year and was named Finals MVP and league MVP in 2018.

Going No. 1 doesn't always mean a player's WNBA career arc will be perfect or that the awards will pour in from the jump.

For example, Kelsey Plum, the top-overall selection in 2017, collected All-Rookie team honors that season, then became part of the Aces machine, flirting with additional personal accolades, but not collecting more until 2021, when she was named Sixth Woman of the Year — a year after she tore her Achilles.

Ionescu is a formidable and ready talent. Fully healthy and with a more experienced head coach, we may now see what she's truly capable of.

