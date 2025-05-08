The Gates Foundation's first 25 years: How it changed global health and philanthropy

SEATTLE — In its first 25 years, the Gates Foundation became one of the world's largest charitable foundations and one of the most powerful institutions in global health — an accomplishment that carried both accolades and controversy.
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates had grand ambitions for their foundation, but little experience in global health or philanthropy. They were moved by stories like those written by New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof about children dying from diseases caused by a lack of sanitation. In characteristic Gates style, they tackled these problems with rigor, data and close oversight.
As a result, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation — formed in 2000 by the merger of two family foundations and funded by Gates' Microsoft wealth and later, by tens of billions from investor Warren Buffett — inserted itself into the architecture of global health.
Along the way, the foundation's leaders redefined what it means to be philanthropists.
''As I was learning about what children die of, you know, HIV and diarrhea and pneumonia, were all things that I was stunned how little was going into helping the poor countries,'' Gates said in an interview with The Associated Press.
He responded in a way few others could, by pouring billions into the foundation, which spent $100 billion in its first 25 years, with about half going toward global health.
Thanks to its largesse, as well as the expertise of its employees, its connections to governments and companies, and the profile of its founders, the Gates Foundation now garners at least the same influence, if not more, in almost any global health forum as many countries.
That era now has an end date. Gates announced Thursday that the foundation will close in 2045, pledging that he plans to donate 99% of his remaining fortune, which would be $107 billion today, to the nonprofit by then. Gates said the foundation can maintain its culture and workforce over that time.