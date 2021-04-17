More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Prince Philip is laid to rest as somber queen sits alone
As military bands played and a procession of royals escorted his coffin to the church, Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral ceremony that honored his lifetime of service to the U.K., the crown and his wife of 73 years, Queen Elizabeth II.
World
After China, US envoy Kerry in S. Korea for climate talks
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met with South Korea's foreign minister in Seoul on Saturday for talks ahead of a virtual climate summit of world leaders called by President Joe Biden for next week.
World
Russia, Ukraine expel diplomats over classified information
Russia has ordered a Ukrainian diplomat to leave the country after allegedly receiving classified information from a database of the country's main security agency and Ukraine responded by expelling a Russian diplomat.
World
Iran offers upbeat assessment of progress in nuclear talks
A senior Iranian official offered a cautiously upbeat assessment of progress in talks aimed at bringing the United States back into world powers' 2015 deal with Tehran on its nuclear program, saying Saturday that a "new understanding" appears to be taking shape.
World
The funeral of Prince Philip
Prince Philip, who died April 9 at the age of 99, was being laid to rest in the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle after a funeral service steeped in military and royal tradition — but also pared down and infused with his own personality.