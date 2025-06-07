Wires

The Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in second overtime in Game 2 to tie the Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in second overtime in Game 2 to tie the Stanley Cup Final.

The Associated Press
June 7, 2025 at 4:26AM

EDMONTON, Alberta — The Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in second overtime in Game 2 to tie the Stanley Cup Final.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

The Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in second overtime in Game 2 to tie the Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 in second overtime in Game 2 to tie the Stanley Cup Final.

Wires

Texas beats Texas Tech 10-4 in decisive 3rd game of Women's College World Series to win its 1st national championship

Wires

Federal judge approves $2.8 billion antitrust settlement, clearing way for US colleges to pay millions to their athletes