The final 3 anti-abortion activists have been sentenced in a Tennessee clinic blockade

Gallagher, Idoni and Eva Edl were not sentenced with their co-defendants in July because they were preparing for a Michigan trial involving similar charges. In that case all three were found guilty of obstructing access to the Northland Family Planning Clinic in Sterling Heights and felony conspiracy. Edl and Idoni were additionally found guilty of blockading the Women's Health Clinic in Saginaw. They have not been sentenced in the Michigan blockades.