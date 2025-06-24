The fighting between Iran and Israel raises questions about Russia's influence in the Middle East

When the United States joined Israel this weekend in attacking Iran's nuclear sites, the outrage and condemnation flowed from Russia. Moscow's U.N. ambassador said Washington was opening ''a Pandora's Box,'' and Tehran's top diplomat rushed to the Kremlin to seek support from President Vladimir Putin.
But in his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday, Putin offered only more words of condemnation of the strikes as ''unprovoked aggression'' with ''no basis or justification.''
Analysts say that muted response without any apparent military aid is likely to disappoint Iran and reflects Russia's diminished influence in the Middle East, where it already has lost a key ally and is seeking a delicate diplomatic balance. Moscow could instead realize some short-term benefits from the Iran-Israel war, such as increased oil prices to aid Russia's sinking economy, or distracting the world's attention from its 3-year-old war in Ukraine.
An ally in need of help
Russia's ties with Iran have grown since the start of Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with Tehran supplying Moscow with Shahed drones and the technology to build them. The drones have been a key weapon in the war.
The Kremlin praised the new era of Russian-Iranian relations in January 2025, when Moscow and Tehran signed a strategic partnership agreement aimed at nurturing economic, political and military ties.
Its timing was significant, says Renad Mansour, a senior research fellow for the Middle East and North Africa Program at Chatham House.
''This was done after (2024), which was a very bad year for Iran," he said, having lost regional allies amid the ouster of Bashar Assad in Syria and the weakening of Hezbollah.