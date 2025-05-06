The federal Bureau of Prisons has lots of problems. Reopening Alcatraz is now one of them

Eleven inmate deaths in less than two months. More than 4,000 staff vacancies. A $3 billion repair backlog.
And now, a stunning directive from President Donald Trump for the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons to ''REBUILD, AND OPEN ALCATRAZ!'' — the notorious penitentiary on an island in San Francisco Bay that last held inmates more than 60 years ago.
Even as the Bureau of Prisons struggles with short staffing, chronic violence and crumbling infrastructure at its current facilities, Trump is counting on the agency to fulfill his vision of rebooting the infamously inescapable prison known in movies and pop culture as ''The Rock.''
Trump declared in a social media post Sunday that a ''substantially enlarged and rebuilt'' Alcatraz will house the nation's ''most ruthless and violent Offenders.'' It will ''serve as a symbol of Law, Order, and JUSTICE," he wrote on Truth Social.
Newly appointed Bureau of Prisons Director William K. Marshall III said Monday that the agency ''will vigorously pursue all avenues to support and implement the President's agenda'' and that he has ordered ''an immediate assessment to determine our needs and the next steps.''
''USP Alcatraz has a rich history. We look forward to restoring this powerful symbol of law, order, and justice,'' Marshall said in a statement, echoing Trump's post. ''We will be actively working with our law enforcement and other federal partners to reinstate this very important mission.''
Alcatraz was once an exemplar
Alcatraz, a 22-acre (8.9 hectare) spit of land with views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline, was once the crown jewel of the federal prison system and home to some of the nation's most notorious criminals, including gangsters Al Capone and George ''Machine Gun'' Kelly.