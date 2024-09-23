The Fed sees its inflation fight as a success. Will the public eventually agree?

Though average prices won't likely return to where they were before the pandemic, slower inflation can help speed the adjustment process. Groceries still cost much more than they did three years ago, but in the past 12 months they've risen just 0.9%. The average cost of a gallon of gas has plummeted 17% from a year ago, to $3.22, according to AAA. In 14 states it's below $3. The cost of a new rental lease is down 0.7% in the past year, figures from Apartment List show.