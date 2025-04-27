The FBI mistakenly raided their Atlanta home. Now the Supreme Court will hear their lawsuit

ATLANTA — Before dawn on Oct. 18, 2017, FBI agents broke down the front door of Trina Martin's Atlanta home, stormed into her bedroom and pointed guns at her and her then-boyfriend as her 7-year-old son screamed for his mom from another room.
Martin, blocked from comforting her son, cowered in disbelief for what she said felt like an eternity. But within minutes, the ordeal was over. The agents realized they had the wrong house.
On Tuesday, an attorney for Martin will go before the U.S. Supreme Court to ask the justices to reinstate her 2019 lawsuit against the U.S. government accusing the agents of assault and battery, false arrest and other violations.
A federal judge in Atlanta dismissed the suit in 2022 and the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that decision last year. The Supreme Court agreed in January to take up the matter.
The key issue before the justices is under what circumstances people can sue the federal government in an effort to hold law enforcement accountable. Martin's attorneys say Congress clearly allowed for those lawsuits in 1974, after a pair of law enforcement raids on wrong houses made headlines, and blocking them would leave little recourse for families like her.
FBI Atlanta spokesperson Tony Thomas said in an email the agency can't comment on pending litigation. But lawyers for the government argued in Martin's case that courts shouldn't be ''second-guessing'' law enforcement decisions. The FBI agents did advance work and tried to find the right house, making this raid fundamentally different from the no-knock, warrantless raids that led Congress to act in the 1970s, the Justice Department said in court filings starting under the Biden administration.
In dismissing Martin's case, the 11th Circuit largely agreed with that argument, saying courts can't second-guess police officers who make ''honest mistakes'' in searches. The agent who led the raid said his personal GPS led him to the wrong place. The FBI was looking for a suspected gang member a few houses away.
Martin, 46, said she, her then-boyfriend, Toi Cliatt, and her son were left traumatized.