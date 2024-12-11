LONDON — The father and stepmother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England have been found guilty in her murder.
The father and stepmother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England have been found guilty in her murder
The father and stepmother of a 10-year-old girl found dead in her home in England have been found guilty in her murder.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 11, 2024 at 1:13PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Arizona AG sues Saudi agrobusiness over excessive groundwater pumping, alleging violation of public nuisance law
Arizona AG sues Saudi agrobusiness over excessive groundwater pumping, alleging violation of public nuisance law.