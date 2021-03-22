When Anthony Mackie got the call that the executives at Marvel Studios wanted to meet with him shortly after the release of the 2019 superhero blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame," he figured he was either getting a new gig or getting fired. But after several years and various Marvel films in which he had played Sam Wilson, that airborne ally of Captain America who is also known as the Falcon, Mackie was feeling optimistic.

"I'm walking in with the assumption that the next 'Captain America' movie is going to be me," he said.

So Mackie traveled to the Marvel offices in Burbank, Calif. "I put on a suit," he said. "I sit there like they're about to tell me the best news I could ever get." His ebullient voice receded ever-so-slightly as he continued: "Then they're like, 'We're going to do a TV show,' " he said.

Beyond the fleeting dismay that he wasn't being offered another film, Mackie said he was fearful that he wouldn't be able to translate the Marvel brand to TV.

"I was taken aback," he said, "mostly because I didn't want to tarnish the Marvel moniker."

This was how Mackie first learned of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," the new Disney Plus series that made its debut Friday and continues the adventures of those two reluctant allies, played by him and Sebastian Stan. Its narrative mission is straightforward: to tell the next chapter in the story of its title characters, last seen in "Endgame," after an aged Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) has retired as Captain America and given his shield to Sam Wilson.

In both its story and its subtext, this show asks, how can the Marvel franchise continue without one of its most prominent figures? As Stan explained: "We're going to explore where these two guys left off, with one big character missing — the prominent figure that brought them into each other's lives. Where are they, and how are they coping with the world?"

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," consisting of six 45- to 55-minute episodes to be rolled out weekly, offers timely explorations into the nature of patriotism and extremism and the values of inclusivity, diversity and representation, set in a world striving for stability after a global catastrophe.

It is also a series freighted with implications for the Wilson character and for Mackie the actor, who, in a universe with precious few Black heroes, now have the chance to become full-fledged lead characters after long careers as sidekicks.

Kari Skogland, who directed all six episodes, said the comics that Marvel published in its formative era "were born of a time where the world was healing from a very particular series of events," and to expect the same from the show. Skogland has directed shows such as "The Handmaid's Tale" and "The Americans."

Stan said it was inevitable that viewers would see parallels to recent crises like the Jan. 6 Capitol attack in the series — not because its creators specifically anticipated or copied these events, but because they sought to tell a story about a country at a perilous crossroads with itself.

"Watching the things that were happening to the Capitol were incredibly disturbing," he said, "and they were also particularly disturbing for us because in some way they mirrored things that are happening in the show. You can't do a show like this and not talk about those things."