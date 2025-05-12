The Eurovision Song Contest is back. Here's how and who to watch

LONDON — The Eurovision party is officially underway: a week of power pop, outrageous outfits — and, inevitably, protests — that culminates in the final of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night.
Competitors representing 37 countries are in the Swiss city of Basel for disco diplomacy and one of the world's biggest spectacles. Organizers say last year's final was watched by more than 160 million people — a guilty pleasure for some, an unabashed joy for others.
Here's how and what to watch:
Where and when is Eurovision?
This year's contest is in Switzerland because Swiss singer Nemo won the contest last year with the operatic anthem ''The Code.'' Basel, which borders Germany and France, was chosen as the host city.
Countries from across Europe — and a few beyond, like Israel and Australia — have sent an act to Eurovision. The performers will take the stage at St. Jakobshalle arena in semifinals on Tuesday and Thursday that will choose 20 acts to go through to the final.
The ''Big Five'' of France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the U.K., along with host Switzerland, automatically qualify for the final.
How to watch