The euro is about to get a new member, Bulgaria. What's the eurozone and how do countries join?

Bulgaria is unusual in that it pegged its currency, the lev, to the euro right from the beginning of monetary union in 1999, even before it joined the European Union in 2007. Bulgaria also has very low levels of debt, only 24.1% of annual economic output. That is well below the 60% level set in the economic criteria for eurozone membership. The last step was getting inflation below the benchmark of 2.8%, or no more than 1.5% higher than the average of the three lowest eurozone members.