The euro is about to get a new member, Bulgaria. What's the eurozone and how do countries join?

FRANKFURT, Germany — European Union officials gave the green light Wednesday for Bulgaria to become the 21st member of the euro currency union,, a key EU project aimed at deepening the ties between member countries.
The Balkan country of 6.4 million people is to make the switch from its national currency, the lev, to the euro on Jan. 1.
Here are basic facts about the currency union, also called the eurozone, and how countries join it.
What is the euro?
The euro is a shared currency and monetary system launched in 1999 when 11 EU member countries irrevocably fixed their currencies to the euro as an accounting currency, then swapped out the national notes and coins in 2002.
The EU established the European Central Bank to handle monetary policy and set interest rate benchmarks for member countries, similar to the role of the U.S. Federal Reserve in the U.S.
How do countries join the euro?
Countries must meet four criteria: low inflation, keeping deficits and debt under control, low long-term interest rates and a stable exchange rate between their currency and the euro. Countries must go through a two-year ''waiting room'' in which their currency does not fluctuate excessively against the euro. The process is meant to demonstrate that their economies are sustainably converging with that of the eurozone.